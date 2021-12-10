Ashanti Is A Stunning Lady In Red In Latest Monochromatic Look

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Once again Ashanti is our style goals! Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 41-year-old shared her latest ensemble and we’re completely swooning over the monochromatic look!

For her impromptu IG photo shoot, the singer wore a stunning red leather coat that featured faux fur around the color and wrists. She accessorized the look with a matching, red, faux fur hat and black leather pointed-toe boots. She rocked a red turtleneck shirt underneath her red coat, wore red gloves on her hands, and added red lipstick to top off the all-red look.

In one shot, she shared a full-body photo of her stylish look, tagging her stylist and designers in the caption. “Tis the season @styledbytimb Custom faux fur @danielsleather @iamjenniferle boots mk up @theresafrancine @kendrasboutique,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

In another picture, she gave us an up-close look at her glam, showing off her stunning, wintery eye makeup and popping red lip. “Sweet like cherry pie ,” she captioned this photo. Check it out below.

And for her final post, she shared a quick video of herself getting into the holiday spirit as she strutted her stuff along a sidewalk that was full of Christmas lights. “Just in time ,” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

We’re loving this all-red ensemble on Ashanti!

