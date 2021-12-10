Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Is it Boosie Badazz week? For the past few days the man has been churning out visuals on almost a daily basis and today he keeps his streak going with the help of Original Money Bags.

For his latest clip to “Where I’m From,” Boosie walks the streets at night hooded down as if George Zimmerman isn’t a free man right now and OMB burns down some smoke in the backwoods next to a broken-down car. That’s keeping it real on another level.

Hip-Hop veteran R.A. The Rugged Man meanwhile borrows the instrumental to Lil Nas X’s latest hit and in his visuals to “Montero Remix” finds himself chained up by some naughty nuns who may or may not enjoy “punishing” the OG rapper.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trapboy Freddy featuring Hotboy Wes, Smiley, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. ORIGINAL MONEY BAGS – “WHERE I’M FROM”

TRAPBOY FREDDY FT. HOTBOY WES – “JUMP OUT”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – “MONTERO REMIX”

SMILEY – “MADE IT”

POLO G – “FORTNIGHT”

JELLY ROLL – “SON OF A SINNER”

MS. QUEEN KEY – “GOT ME FUCCED UP”

Boosie Badazz ft. Original Money Bags “Where I’m From,” R.A. The Rugged Man “Montero Remix” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: