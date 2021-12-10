Alicia Keys Say Her New Album “Keys” Is Gonna Mess Your Head Up!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The next anticipated album from Alicia Keys is finally here.

Our soul sister, Alicia Keys has finally dropped her highly anticipated next album! Her project entitled “KEYS,” released on December 10 and it is full of hits to warm your soul. This album is a follow up to her previous album in 2020 that was simply titled “Alicia” (You see the pattern here?)

The 26 track list is just over 90 minutes long and features two different sides, the “Originals” and the “Unlocked” versions. Taking it back to her roots, “Originals,” is reminiscent of the days when the world was first introduced to the young songstress with cornrows and beads to the back. The flip side, “Unlocked” is a bit more live with live instruments and fresh beats. The album features artists including Swae Lee, Pusha T, Brandi Lil Wayne, Khalid and Lucky Daye. Keys said she created the perfect blend of soul and hip-hop while working with super producer MikeWillMadeIt on the project.

We sat down and spoke with Keys about the inspiration behind this project and here’s what she had to say:

In her Instagram post about the project she wrote, “This album is gonna F*CK your head up! I hope it becomes an instant classic for you! It’s Gonna take you somewhere so special Meet me in the ZONE!” Watch her full interview with us below.

