Jack Harlow Announces Tornado Relief Plan

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Its no secret, Jack Harlow makes sure to let the world know he’s from Louisville, KY. He always reps to the fullest, and with the news of the TornadoS that destroyed parts of Kentucky, leaving 74 confirmed dead and at least 109 people unaccounted for, he made an announcement with KFC.

“…Harlow’s Kentuck Fried Chicken link-up goes beyond donations, as brand campaigns and different menu items will come as a result of the partnership. KFC will also be ever-present at Harlow’s upcoming five-date No Place Like Home Tour, including custom Harlow packaging and a KFC boombox playing his music outside the Louisville Palace Theatre.” – Complex

KFC is asking those to help here