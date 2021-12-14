Rick Ross ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage “Outlawz,” RZA & Flatbush Zombies “Plug Addicts” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Bawse may not drop new material as regularly as he used to but when he does best believe the sh*t holds the kind of weight he’s dropped over the years (props!).

For his latest visuals to “Outlawz,” Rick Ross links up with Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage and sit on their respective thrones before Ross rolls up to the projects to show them he’s still ‘bout that life regardless of the success.

Keeping with the OG theme, the RZA returns to lend the Flatbush Zombies a hand and in their clip to “Plug Addicts” torture an old white man who was probably at the Capitol Riot on January 6th. We kid we kid.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Peewee Longway, GMF Fatboy, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. JAZMINE SULLIVAN & 21 SAVAGE – “OUTLAWZ”

RZA & FLATBUSH ZOMBIES – “PLUG ADDICTS”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “STARVE”

GMF FATBOY – “WIYP”

COUSIN STIZZ – “BLESSINGS”

HOTBOII FT. 42 DUGG & MONEYBAGG YO – “I REALLY”

LIL POPPA – “FEENIN’”

