Big Sean Officially Responds to Kayne West’s Diss

Big Sean has officially responded to Kayne West’s interview where he says that signing Sean was the worst thing he ever did! Big Sean did an interview with the same TV Podcast, Drink Champs where he gave his input about Kanye’s remarks.

When asked about Kayne he said that “I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit” He also added later “F*** this shit, f*** what he talking about.” He did this while tossing a fake tombstone.

This is in response to when Kayne West appeared on Drink Champs and said that “When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean ”. He also called the rapper a “sellout” because of the past election . He said ” I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit”

He added that “I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies.”

After the interview aired Big Sean shared a series of tweets saying that basically when he was just with Kayne he had nothing to say! We could tell that Big Sean was ready to go on the show in order to add in his piece!

It’s not clear whether these two will be smoothing things over or not but based on the way this bridge has been burned..it’s not looking good.

