12 Days of Christmas Video Blog: Day 1

The 12 Days of Christmas is on! Day 1 Marsh – W38th and I-465.

Please drop off a toy for the 12 days of Christmas and help our children here in Indianapolis!

The Caring Place is working with families and other non profit orginizations to get these toys to the needy. If you want more information about The Caring Place, click here

The first day is usually a slow one but what an incredible display of giving. I hope we can supply toys for everyone and make this another memorable 12 Days of Christmas. Thank you to all who donated early.

Tomorrow: Marsh-W86th and Ditch Road!

Good Night Naptown!

Rio

