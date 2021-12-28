Indianapolis Colts
REPORT: Carson Wentz Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Could Miss Next Game

The Colts Could Miss Their QB While Fighting For The AFC South

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. It is possible that Wentz will miss the Colts’ upcoming game on Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz, in his first season with the Colts after playing 5 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Wentz has thrown for 3,230 yards with a 62.8 completion percent, 25 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

The Colts matchup with the Raiders has massive playoff implications. The team is currently 9-6 and fighting for the AFC South division crown or a possible wild card berth. The 8-7 Raiders would gain an advantage with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

If Wentz cannot start, rookie Sam Ehlinger is the backup.

