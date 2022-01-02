Open Lines
Open Lines

New Year 2022: Surviving record crime, COVID and The Indiana Legislature

Cameron takes us into 2022 with a look ahead to the 3rd year of the pandemic, following a record-breaking year for shootings in Indianapolis.

Plus we look ahead to what is happening at The Indiana Legislature for 2022. We talk about a number of proposed bills that may catch your eye for one reason or another.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

