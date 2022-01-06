Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congressman Andre Carson, who was at the Capitol Riot on January 6th, just one year ago. He is very open about those horrific events, that he described that day as a terror attack with Tina Cosby.

Carson remembers a man coming intentionally with firearms and explosives targeting him as well as some of his colleagues. Although he was able to be safe that day, he mentions that the death threat hasn’t stopped.

He encourages people to be knowledgeable and updated with our democracy because the threatening message that was made at the Capitol was made clear, we should be actively voting.

They also shared the speech from President Joe Biden that discussed the “defeated” former President Donald Trump. Cosby asks the Congressman, “why do you think he (Biden) came out swinging?” He responded, “If not now, then when? And today because of the symbolism, because of the impact that it’s had on our country. The congressman continues,” I think that he had to say something, as forcefully and boldly as he did he make a great point about people questioning the legitimacy of the Biden Administration presidency but they didn’t question the election that happened on the same ballot.”

Congressman Andre Carson Talks About The Terror Attack January 6th was originally published on wtlcfm.com

