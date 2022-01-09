Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Indianapolis organizations looking for mentors

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

As Indianapolis hosts the College Football Playoffs, we give a preview of the long list of free events and concerts residents can attend ahead of the game.

January is national mentoring month, we talk with Arnetta Scruggs from the Bloom Project and Chrystal Hines from Inner Beauty and New Breed of Youth. They tell us what their programs offer and how you can sign up to make a difference.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Open Lines with Cameron Ridle

Indianapolis organizations looking for mentors

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close