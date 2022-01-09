Indianapolis organizations looking for mentors

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As Indianapolis hosts the College Football Playoffs, we give a preview of the long list of free events and concerts residents can attend ahead of the game.

January is national mentoring month, we talk with Arnetta Scruggs from the Bloom Project and Chrystal Hines from Inner Beauty and New Breed of Youth. They tell us what their programs offer and how you can sign up to make a difference.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

