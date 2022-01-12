New Day, New Lawsuit For Travis Scott

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A new lawsuit awaits Cactus Jack.

Through the snowball of lawsuits due to the catastrophe of his Astroworld Festival, a new lawsuit enters the chat.

According to TMZ, a French artist, Mickaël Mehala — also known as Black Childish — is suing Travis over artwork from the compilation project Travis La Flame. Mehala’s painting depicting Travis as a centaur in a desert landscape was used as the cover, but Mehala says he did not give the rapper permission to do so.

According to Mehala, he created the painting in 2015 and DMed it to Travis in 2016, when the project was released. The painter never heard back but was surprised to see the artwork used as the cover. He says he registered a copyright in 2019 and has since tried to contact Travis and his management, only to be contacted by an attorney for the rapper who told him Travis was unaware that the art belonged to anyone. The project has since been removed from streaming platforms, but Mehala wants “hundreds of thousands” in restitution for the years it was in use and sole control of its use going forward…”

welp… let’s see what the judge thinks.