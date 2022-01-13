Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg has managed to find opportunities in entertainment outside of his musical career with a high level of success. The Doggfather’s latest business venture might see the Triple OG moving into the glizzy gang with a potential line of hot dogs.

According to Billboard, Snoop Dogg filed a trademark order for a brand known as “Snoop Doggs,” keeping things on brand per usual.

A look at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office report for the 41 trademark applications that Uncle Snoop filed over the years shows that Snoop Doggs was the latest filing, happening in December 2021. There is also a “Snoop Dogg’s” trademark from 2020.

As of now, it isn’t known what Snoop Doggs will materialize into but the speculation is heavy. At any rate, it’s due to be a huge success like everything else Snoop Dogg graces with his likeness and presence.

Photo: Getty

D-O-Double-Glizzy: Snoop Dogg Planning Potential Snoop Doggs Hot Dog Line?

