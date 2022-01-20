Watch Trailer: ‘grown-ish’ Returns With More Drama & New Romances In Season 4 Trailer

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The trailer for Season 4B of grown-ish was released ahead of its premiere this month. It looks like fans can prepare for even more Zoey dating drama and new romances bubbling within the friend group.

Freeform’s hit series grown-ish returns soon and the countdown to graduation is on. Zoey and friends are wrapping up their senior year at Cal U. There will be many unexpected hookups, wild nights with the crew, life changing choices to be made and many celebrations.

The debut episode, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, addresses the fallout of the explosive events which took place at the luau. Aaron must deal with the accountability of his actions at the party. Zoey turns to Pops and Ruby for advice on how to deal with her relationship. Ana and Vivek do their best to keep the secret of their hookup under wraps. Jazz struggles with her feelings for Dez. Naomi processes her run-in with Phil while finishing school on-time.

The series welcomes back grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios.

A new episode of grown-ish premieres on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 pm ET on Freeform. The episode will be available on Hulu the next day. Let the celebrations––and the complications––commence!

Watch the official trailer below.

