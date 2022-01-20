Brittany Renner Claps Back At “Fresh And Fit” Podcast Members

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chile Brittany Renner had time today. In less than a minute, she managed to clear the hosts of the Fresh and Fit podcast who came under a lot of fire recently for their comments about women.

In a clip released by Off The Record podcast hosted by DJ Akademiks the hosts of Fresh and Fit Podcast Walter Weeks and Myron Gains are being effortlessly humbled by Renner as she confronts them about their comments. Before the show started Gains told Renner that he “warns guys about girls like her” and once the cameras turned on she made sure to check him about it! She said “You warn guys about girls like me to tell me about girls like me” to which he told her she wasn’t special.

She wasn’t done though. She claps back and says “so what makes you special then?…what do you gain from telling girls that they’re not special? how does that make you feel?” Gains was silent.

She continued insinuating that by insulting women he clearly is looking for something to gain and to illustrate that she gave him an example in the reverse. “If I insult you, or if I tell you’re not special, you’re forgettable, what does that do for me?”



The clip ended with her saying, “Again you’re forgettable. That’s why I didn’t want to do your guys’ podcast, hate the setup, the name is underwhelming I didn’t really see the value.”



The Fresh and Fit Podcast faced a lot of criticism when Asian Doll was on their show a few weeks ago. She ended up walking off the show after she felt disrespected by the host. This prompted fans to go through old episodes from the show they did not like what they found! Myron Gains specifically was being accused of hating black women after clips about his dating preferences resurfaces. After her appearance on show Asian Doll even started a petition to have the podcast removed and it has gained over 6,000 signatures.





