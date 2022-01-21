Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NFL receiver Antonio Brown has plenty of issues, obviously. However, the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is adamant that there is nothing wrong with his mental health despite the rampant speculation that such is the case.

Brown did himself no favors for his claims of being well-adjusted since he left the playing field a couple of weeks ago before subsequently getting dropped by the team in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, while appearing on an upcoming episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown insists he’s perfectly fine in the mental.

“If we all players and we all saying we care about mental health, why every time something happens bad or someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” said Brown while debating former NFL star Brandon Marshall “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ I’m not passive-aggressive.”

After the fall out from trotting the MetLife Stadium field, shirtless, while the Buccaneers were playing the Jets, Brown would say he did so because he refused to check back into the game because of an injured ankle.

Brown plans to be back in the NFL after having surgery on his injured ankle. Good look with that.

Check out the preview clip below

Antonio Brown Claims “There’s Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: