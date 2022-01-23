Open Lines
Trending
HomeOpen Lines

Radio One takes stance against HB 1134; Putting context behind record-breaking COVID numbers

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

As Indiana’s daily COVID number skyrocket to record-breaking levels, we talk with Lauren Chapman from IPBS News for a deep dive into the numbers and the context behind them.

Plus, Radio One one is doing something rare, it’s taking a stance against House Bill 1134, the bill that aims to regulate the way educators teach history. Regional VP and General Manager Deon Levingston explains why he is asking people to call Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston at 317-232-9677 and say no to HB 1134, “Education Matters.”

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Trending Open Lines with Cameron Ridle

Radio One takes stance against HB 1134; Putting…

 6 hours ago
09.21.40
Photos
Close