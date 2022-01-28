Nicki Minaj In Legal Trouble Again After Security Claims Husband Kenneth Petty Broke His Jaw

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Since reconnecting in 2018 and getting married less than a year later, Nicki Minaj and her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty have stirred up lots of controversy with surprising brevity, whether they’re fighting in public with Minaj’s famous ex Meek Mill or defending against past rape allegations on Petty’s part.

The couple’s most recent uphill battle now comes in the form of an assault allegation from a former security guard who claims Nicki berated him to the extent that it caused Petty to break his jaw with one punch.

According to TMZ, a man by the name Thomas Weidenmuller claims that he was verbally attacked by Minaj and then physically attacked by Petty after he stood up for another female security guard that Nicki screamed at for allowing a male fan to get on the stage at a past show in Germany.

Take a look below at the sequence of events as Weidenmuller describes them, via TMZ:

“The guy was head of security for one of Nicki’s concerts in Germany back in March 2019 … and in a lawsuit, he claims the rapper was pissed at a security staffer for allowing a male fan to get onstage during the show. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Thomas Weidenmuller alleges Nicki yelled at the female security guard — calling her a ‘f**king bitch’ — and recorded the whole thing.

Weidenmuller says the security guard was left in tears … so, he interceded and went to speak to Nicki about the incident. According to the suit, Nicki screamed at him too, saying, ‘Who do you think you are?’ … and allegedly threw her shoe at him. He says her aim was off, and he escaped unscathed.

However, he claims he was later called back to Nicki’s room for another discussion … and while she ripped into him again, Kenneth allegedly came outta nowhere and punched him square in the face, breaking his jaw.”

Weidenmuller says the sucker punch caused him to have 8 surgeries on his jaw, leaving 5 plates in his face with 6 more additional operations left before it can be fully repaired. He’s suing for damages relating to the assault in addition to his growing medical bills. So far, neither Nicki or Kenneth have responded and their reps haven’t commented on the allegations as well.

Hopefully The Pettys can have less problems in 2022 if they can help it.

