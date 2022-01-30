Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Open Lines Sunday – January 2022 in Review

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

As the first month of 2022 comes to a close we take a look back at the news of January, as we keep close watch on what is happening at the Indiana Statehouse. Breanna Cooper, Staff Writer at The Indianapolis Recorder brings up to speed on several bills including HB 1134, HB 1041, and SB13.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Open Lines with Cameron Ridle

Open Lines Sunday – January 2022 in Review

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close