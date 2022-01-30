Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s husband stays in some drama. Mr. Minaj aka Kenneth Petty is gettings sued for allegedly putting his hands on a security guard.

Supposedly it went down back in 2019 in Germany, when a security guard claims he was working a Nicki Minaj event and caught one of Petty’s fist to his jaw, breaking it in the process. All because Nicki was pissed, allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

The guy was head of security for one of Nicki’s concerts in Germany back in March 2019 … and in a lawsuit, he claims the rapper was pissed at a security staffer for allowing a male fan to get onstage during the show. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Thomas Weidenmuller alleges Nicki yelled at the female security guard — calling her a “f**king bitch” — and recorded the whole thing.

Weidenmuller says the security guard was left in tears … so, he interceded and went to speak to Nicki about the incident. According to the suit, Nicki screamed at him too, saying, “Who do you think you are?” … and allegedly threw her shoe at him. He says her aim was off, and he escaped unscathed.

However, he claims he was later called back to Nicki’s room for another discussion … and while she ripped into him again, Kenneth allegedly came outta nowhere and punched him square in the face, breaking his jaw.

According to Weidenmuller, he’s already had 8 surgeries to fix his face and claims he still needs 6 more. That was one hell of a fade with Weidenmuller nw having 5 plates in his face.

Petty and Minaj are being sued for damages and the man’s medical bills.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sued For 2-Piecing Security Guard, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

