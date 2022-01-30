The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured their first trip to the big game in 33 years 27-24 over the Kansas City Chiefs!

It was a nail biter game and things didn’t look too good early on for the Bengals. Going into the second half the Bengals were down 18 points but that didn’t stop this young team from digging in and going for the win. Tied at the of regulation Cincinnati’s defense stepped up and helped secure the win in overtime.

This will be the first time the Cincinnati Bengals will be going to the big game in 33 years. The game is being called one of the greatest turn arounds in NFL history.

The Lamar Hunt trophy was presented to Bengals owner Mike Brown by the legendary former Cincinnati Running Back Icky Woods. Woods played his entire career in Cincinnati and is known for his signature end zone dance the “Ickey Shuffle”.