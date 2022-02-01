Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tee Grizzley just popped the big question to longtime girlfriend, Myeisha Agnew and of course she said yes! It was announced via Instagram over the weekend that the two are now officially engaged. The rapper proposed to her on Sunday evening in Miami and spared no detail when it came to the beautiful event! Rose petals spread all across a rooftop with the beautiful Miami city skyline in the background. Tee got on bended knee in a full Amiri fit while his wifey to be wore a beautiful black dress.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The pair have been dating for quite some time and welcomed a baby boy together last year. Their son is so adorable that he even has his own Instagram account will be turning 1 on February 1st but Tee was able to pull off the surprise by throwing baby Grizzley a birthday party the day before the proposal. We’re so glad to see the growth on Tee and his family. Just a few years ago the rapper suffered a devastating loss when his aunt was the victim of shoot out in Detroit. We can’t wait for the wedding.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Love must really be in the air because the men in the rap game have really been locking down their ladies lately. First it was Young Durk who had a very public proposal to his longtime love, India while on stage at his concert. and now the Grizzley’s. Who do you think is next?

RELATED: Lil Durk & India Royale Got Engaged, Goals Twitter Reacts

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Tee Grizzley Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend With Huge Ring was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: