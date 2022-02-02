Nicki Minaj On City Girls: “Why Would I Work With Someone Who Doesn’t Like Me!”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We sat down with The Queen, Nicki Minaj. She has a new song dropping with Lil Baby this Friday called “Do We Have A Problem,” so you know we had to get all the exclusive tea.

Now in this clip Minaj finally clears the air regarding a possible collaboration with City Girls, Young Miami and JT. When asked about a possible collaboration with the Quality Control artists, Nicki was quick to address the elephant in the room stating, “Why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me.”

During her response she also notes that she didn’t always feel that way regarding working with the duo. She even reached out to the label to support the girls during the early stages of their career, but after catching wind of some of the comments made by Young Miami and JT, she decided to decline the invitation.

Be sure to tune in to the full interview with Nicki Minaj tomorrow at 9 AM EST with The Morning Hustle!

