Eminem & A Tribe Called Quest Top List Of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just released its list of nominees for 2022, and this year’s group tops out at a healthy seventeen artists (two more than the Hall’s standard count of fifteen). Some names are surprisingly not already in there, like Duran Duran and the New York Dolls.

Others may not squarely fit the usual definition of rock ‘n roll, such as Lionel Richie or Dolly Parton. But one of this year’s names particularly stands out among the rest: the 49-year-old “Rap God,” Eminem.

With an induction, Slim Shady would become only the seventh rapper ever to make it into the Hall (and the second white hip-hopper after the Beastie Boys). He also is the only performer on this year’s list be nominated in the first year of his eligibility, which is 25 years after an artist’s debut recording.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock Hall chairman John Sykes said in a statement earlier today. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The Hall has come under scrutiny by certain rock fans who find its roster of nominees historically too liberal for their tastes, going from even before the late soul icon Aretha Franklin (who became the Hall’s first woman inductee in 1987) to Jay-Z (who entered the Hall last year) However, the Hall has conspicuously broadened its selection process over the years with the attempt to appreciate artists of other genres who unquestionably have impacted rock, too.

Afrobeats godfather Fela Kuti is up for consideration this year, after having been nominated for the 2021 Class but fallen short. R&B legend Dionne Warwick, British metal band Judas Priest, and Detroit protest band MC5 are just some other names for consideration as well.

“I’ve always maintained that the MC5 never did go along with the program — and were kicked out of the music business for it,” said the band’s guitarist and co-founder Wayne Kramer to Billboard. “So I’m not surprised that the music business wouldn’t recognize the band. But, y’know, enough’s enough. I’m as cynical as the next guy, but that wears thin after awhile, and I just think we’re in a different time now.”

The full list of nominees for the 2022 class for Rock & Roll Music Hall of Fame are:

A Tribe Called Quest

Beck

Carly Simon

Devo

Dionne Warwick

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

Lionel Richie

MC5

New York Dolls

Pat Benatar

Rage Against The Machine

Visit the Official Fan Vote Leaderboard to see where this year’s nominees rank as we approach April 29, which is the final day that fans can submit their vote. The five artists with the most fan votes will then make up a “Fan’s Ballot” to be tallied with the rest and arrive at the final list of inductees.

The Class of 2022 inductees will then be announced the following month, and details about the ceremony will be revealed afterwards. Learn more about this year’s nominees and cast your vote by clicking here.

Eminem & A Tribe Called Quest Top List Of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees was originally published on cassiuslife.com

