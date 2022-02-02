Chloe Bailey Is Pretty In Pink In An Atelier Biser Bomber And Alexandre Vauthier Pants

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another opportunity for Chloe Bailey to come for our edges. The vocal powerhouse showed off her ultra feminine side in a pink Atelier Biser silk bomber jacket, pink Alexandre Vauthier pants, silver Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals, and accessories by Kallati Jewelry and Candy Ice Jewelry.

Our good sis is serving, okay?! Bailey has been working with Los Angeles-based stylist Christian, better known as Thanks Chris on Instagram. He is responsible for some of her most sultry looks, including the “Have Mercy” cover art, which features the singer in cut out jeans and a cropped long sleeve blouse.

A few days ago, Chloe posted a few photos of herself in a black cut out bodysuit partnered with black boots. She’s serving curves for days and we’re loving it! The Bailey sisters are coming into their own and it’s refreshing to see.

Yesterday Halle Bailey posted a photo of herself in a string bikini, but later deleted it. JT of the City Girls noticed the photo disappeared and decided to ask why Halle took it down.

Halle responded, “cause I’m shyy.” JT encouraged her to flaunt what her mama gave her.

The cute and innocent exchange garnered lots of comments from fans who affirmed how great she looked and encouraged her to repost the photos.

The Bailey sisters are snatching edges left and right, and we love to see it! What do you think?

