‘Baby Boy’ Actress A.J. Johnson Describes Threesome With Two Men As “Best 50th Birthday Ever”

Veteran actress A.J. Johnson, known for her starring roles in classic Black films like House Party and Baby Boy, has always exuded a confidence when it comes to her sexuality that made for positive representation amongst women of a certain age.
Now at 59, Johnson is clearly still enjoying herself in the bedroom based on her recent revelation of experiencing a threesome with two men on her 50th birthday.
A.J. told the carnally candid story during a recent sit-down with the ladies of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. The topic came down to typical threesome expectations, which for most heterosexual couples would involve one man and two women. A.J. however spoke to the more taboo tryst of a threesome involving two men and a woman, sharing her own experience and even describing it as “doing the salsa” with two really good dancing partners.
Let AJ. Johnson break down the dynamics of a guy-girl-guy threesome below, via Lip Service:
“It was never like, them together. They were like – they were flip-flopping me. One would please me then he’d pass me to the other. And one would kiss me and then he would spin me around for the other. It was like a beautiful dance.
It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just like, romantic and sexy and never intertwined but at the same time, it was two.”
Johnson went on to add that it never got awkward, with all three going out to breakfast the next morning like, as she put it, “The Three Musketeers.”
You can watch the full episode below for some more interesting tips from the experienced actress, and let us know what you’re verdict is on this particular version of a threesome:
