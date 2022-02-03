Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems there will be yet another addition to Young Buck’s struggle files. He was recently booked by police for allegedly vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

As spotted on Complex the Nashville, Tennessee MC was back behind bars. This time local police cuffed him for reportedly doing way too much with his former lover’s property. On Wednesday, February 2 his former flame reported a domestic dispute at her home. When the badges arrived on the scene she claimed she received a text from Buck earlier that morning. The rapper reportedly informed her he would be paying her a visit but when he arrived she was not at the property. For reasons unknown he began to kick in her door to her home. Unfortunately the aggression didn’t stop there as he left damage to her car which was sitting in her driveway.

According to TMZ police have confirmed damaged to the home and the car via security video captured on the premises. Buck was then later apprehended when he was driving his own car during a traffic stop. He was charged vandalism and taken into county jail and placed on a $1,000 dollar bond. He has since been released. This is not the first the “Let Me In” rapper has been involved domestic disputes. On July 20, 2016, he sent a threatening text to his ex-girlfriend and showed up and kicked down her door. Buck was arrested on July 21, 2016, for threatening to burn down the ex-girlfriend’s apartment. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Young Buck has not commented on the incident.

Shorty Wanna Ride: Young Buck Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Ex-Girlfriend’s Car was originally published on hiphopwired.com

