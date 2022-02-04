Nicki Minaj, Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz & More Drop New Music

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Baby — “Do We Have a Problem?”

Barbie and Baby connect. After teasing this collaboration for quite some time, Nicki Minaj finally returns to the scene with “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

Papi Yerr produced the new cut, which finds Minaj flexing on her haters with a confident flow. “She still spying on my flicks, he admiring my drip,” she raps. “Check what I do, the check will clear too / Pull up like a drive-thru, so check your rearview.”

After she name-checks Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke, and Juice WRLD in her verse and hook, Nicki passes the baton to Baby. “I’m on point, I know what I’m doin’,” he raps. “Way too smart to act like I’m stupid / I get my advice from Mike Rubin / I’m not by myself, my whole crew lit.”

The duo also appear together in the song’s Benny Boom-directed music video. Combining cinematic elements with a mysterious storyline, the track’s sleek visual also features actors Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, The Chi) and Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark). Listen to “Do We Have a Problem?” and watch the visual below.

YG feat. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo — “Scared Money”

J. Cole continues his ongoing streak for high-profile collaborations. Fresh off tag-teaming with Benny The Butcher on “Johnny P’s Caddy,” Cole World joins Moneybagg Yo on YG’s “Scared Money.”

“I was thinkin’ about walkin’ up a stack of crates / But I was busy stackin’ cake,” Cole raps on the Gibbo-produced beat. “They pray to God to make it on The Shade Room / Meanwhile I made it on the I’m Hella Paid Room.”

“Scared money don’t make no money,” YG raps on the hook. Moneybagg adds: “Thuggin’ on the block with YG, set trippin’, my pockets blue.”

Directed by Drew Kirsch, the “Scared Money” music video is also out now. The trio break into a vault while others try to climb a magical ladder to reach a vortex where money falls out the sky. Listen to “Scared Money” and watch the cash-filled visual below.

SABA — Few Good Things

Four years removed from his celebrated Care for Me project, the critically-lauded emcee Saba is back with his newest collection, Few Good Things.

The highly-anticipated new project features an array of stars, including Krayzie Bone, G Herbo, Smino, 6LACK, and Mereba across 14 tracks.

“For so long, I’ve waited for people to understand our place in this industry, our art, and what we represent,” he wrote to fans in a statement. “I’ve realized now after being ‘here’ for almost 10 years that I should have just defined this shit for you. It’s not that I feel completely misrepresented. It’s that I want to create a space for myself and this experience to be represented wholly.”

With that, Saba explained: “I get it. I understand how it’s easy to only get grief and loss and suffering out of my music, but let’s acknowledge the full spectrum of Black emotion when dealing with this album. We grieve. And we also celebrate.”

Stream Few Good Things below.

2 Chainz — Dope Don’t Sell Itself

2 Chainz breaks out the shoe box with the release of his newest project, Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The 12-song effort follows last year’s GOATED: 2 Chainz project and 2020’s So Help Me God.

It’s an all-star bash for Chainz as the LP features Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. But these aren’t just features for the veteran emcee. Instead, they are what the album is about, according to him.

“I didn’t wanna be the old rapper who didn’t acknowledge the up and coming artists — not even up and coming, they’re here, they’re cemented,” he told Power 106 in Los Angeles. “I think it’s important that we collaborate with these kinds of artists and inspire each other…That’s what this project is.”

Listen to Dope Don’t Sell Itself below.

Conway The Machine feat. Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn — “John Woo Flick”

While prepping for his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway The Machine unloads his newest single, “John Woo Flick.” It’s a Griselda extravaganza of a track, which features longtime collaborators Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

Over menacing production from Daringer and Kill, Conway announces that he’s here to make an impact. “We takin’ over / Had to change the flow up / Now I’m in the Maybach sippin’ a Spade mimosa,” he raps. “Hide the body for a month, it left a foul odor / Kobe Bryant of my team, I’m the fuckin’ closer.”

Benny comes through: “OGs around me real veterans / Shooters around me real reckless / It take a lot for me to feel threatened.” Gunn adds: “Get caught with it, I’ll be home in three summers / Get caught without it, might not live to speak about it.”

Con recently confirmed that GDMM is due Feb. 25. “Announcing the release date of God Don’t Make Mistakes with my new single ‘John Woo Flick,’ it’s perfect timing,” he explained in a statement. “Finally, my fans get to hear the music I put my heart and soul into.”

Listen to “John Woo Flick” below.

Nicki Minaj, Conway The Machine, 2 Chainz & More Drop New Music was originally published on cassiuslife.com

