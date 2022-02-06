22-year-old Amir Locke shot and killed by Minneapolis Police

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

Minneapolis police shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke as they carried out a no-knock warrant. In the footage, Locke is seen lying under a blanket holding what police say is a gun. It’s unclear if Locke, who was not named on the search warrant, was ever aware it was police entering his home. Authorities said they will conduct a transparent investigation.

PLUS: AG Rokita defends state-funded trip to southern U.S. border

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is defending a recent state-funded trip to the southern U.S. border.

According to Rokita’s office, the late January trip was his second to the southern border in three months. He met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, law enforcement officials and other state attorneys general.

