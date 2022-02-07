Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: State Rep. Gregory W. Porter

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Gregory W. Porter is a member of the 122nd Indiana General Assembly and is now serving his 14th term for the 96th Indiana House District in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is currently ranking minority member of the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee and is a voting member of the State Budget Committee. Porter is also past president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL). As a member of the Indiana General Assembly, he and his legislative colleagues authored Resolution No. 56 that renames the section of Interstate Highway 65 from Seymour, Indiana to Johnson County the “Tuskegee Airmen Highway.” Mr. Porter also holds the position of senior vice-president of External Affairs for the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

Porter is a past president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), which is composed of nearly 700 Black state legislators across 46 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. NBCSL’s primary mission is to develop, conduct and promote educational, research and training programs designed to enhance the effectiveness of its members as they consider legislation and issues of public policy that impact, either directly or indirectly upon “the general welfare” of African American constituents within their respective jurisdictions.

As sr. vice-president of External Affairs at Health and Hospital Corporations of Marion County, Porter advises the president on strategies from communicating to and involving the community at large within the corporation’s goals and facilitates relationships between the corporation and external stakeholders, and acts in the capacity of a community liaison.

Porter has held a number of board positions and other leadership roles within the state and at the national level. He is past chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and past chairman of the Indiana House Educational Committee. Mr. Porter served on the National Taskforce for No Child Left Behind, the County of State Government, the NAACP, and the Earlham College African American Advisory Board. He has chaired the Education Committees of the NBCSL, Council of State Governments and National Caucus of State Legislators. He also has authored legislation that established accountability and standards for k-12 education, cultural competency, and anti-bullying.

He also serves on a variety of other community/neighborhood based organizations including:

Concern Clergy of Indianapolis, Inc. Independent Colleges of Indiana

Indiana Sports Corporation Board of Directors Indianapolis Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Kennedy/King Memorial Initiative – Chairperson Mapleton Fall Creek Community Development Corporation NAACP – Lifetime Member National Black Nurses Association, Indianapolis Chapter Advisory Board State Fair Advisory Commission

Mr. Porter has received numerous awards not limited to but including the—2019 Father Boniface Hardin Founders Award, Concern Clergy President’s Award, American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity “Drum Major for Justice Award,” 2018 Dr. Mozel Sanders Drum Major for Political and Social Justice, Indiana State Medical Association 2016, NAACP 2015 Pathfinder Award, Martin Center Distinguished Sickle Cell Champion Award, Indianapolis Urban League – 2015 Servant Leadership Legacy Award, Prevent Child Abuse of Indiana Leadership Award, Indiana Early Care Education Legislative Award, Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education Award, Indiana School Counselors Association Friend of Youth Award, National Black Caucus of State Legislators Award, Indiana Minority Health Coalition Legislative Award, and the Marion County Commission on Youth Holiday Honors Award.

He is a native of Indianapolis, a graduate of Shortridge High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Earlham College where he received the Outstanding Alumni Award. He has also been inducted into the Shortridge High School Hall of Fame and the Indianapolis Public Schools Hall of Fame. He graduated from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Program in 2001 and served on the Harvard working group on early childhood science and policy. He has an honorary doctorate degree from Martin University, Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is a faithful member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. church where he serves as trustee and is on the usher board. Greg and his wife Yvette, have three children.