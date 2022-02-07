Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Joyce Q. Rogers, Esq.

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Joyce Q. Rogers, Esq. is a senior executive, visionary, and leader driving teams within complex organizations to achieve core business missions so they can grow and thrive through innovation, stewardship, and consensus-building. With more than 20 years of experience across operations, philanthropy, administration, marketing, diversity and inclusion and nonprofit areas, she is respected and recognized for delivering value. She offers a unique blend of business and legal acumen to achieve organizational visibility and exceed financial goals.

Joyce currently serves as Interim Executive Vice President for the Indiana University Foundation responsible for the fundraising activities of the foundation and partners with all units across Indiana University campuses to collaborate in attracting philanthropic support for the university. Previously, she served as the principal strategist for intentionality in the development and implementation of diversity and inclusion initiatives for students, staff, alumni, and friends for the university’s $3.9B capital campaign.

Prior to joining the Indiana University Foundation, Joyce served as the Vice President for Development with Ivy Tech Community College. While in this role, she was the chief development officer with total oversight of the foundation’s fund-raising/development activities as well as management, investment and dissemination of funds in the advancement of private support for the college. From 2001 to 2007, she served as President & CEO and COO of Indiana Black Expo, Inc., where she increased accountability, maximized efficiencies, and increased revenue. Joyce has also served as an Executive Appointee for Indiana’s largest agency, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration where she managed agency operations and statewide community planning.

Recognized as a subject matter expert in organizational management and operational and financial strategy, she serves as a trusted advisor to community and business leaders, government officials and major donors and leverages her experience to achieve outcomes. Joyce currently serves as the Board Chair for the Madam Walker Legacy Center and outgoing Chair and Member of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County.

Joyce holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence, (J.D.), from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science, (B.S.), from Indiana State University. Serving as Chair and Member of several high-profile Boards, Joyce has been recognized countless times and featured in articles, magazines and other publications, including “Who’s Who in Black Indianapolis, Indianapolis Business Journal, Jet Magazine, Indianapolis Monthly Magazine and Community College Times. She has been honored by a wide range of organizations across the state, but perhaps most notable, she is a recipient of the State of Indiana Council of the Sagamore of the Wabash (Indiana’s highest award) presented by then Governor Frank O’Bannon.

Residents of Indianapolis, Joyce and her husband Kenneth have three children.