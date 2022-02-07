Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Bruce Bryant

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A native of Indianapolis, Bruce Bryant launched Promotus Advertising in 1983, during a time when African American marketing firms did not exist in Indiana. Bruce was told many times his agency would fail. Well, he went on to build the oldest and most successful African American-owned agency in the state.

As president and creative director, Bruce oversees all creative services and continues to foster high-caliber creativity for all his clients. His firm has worked with some of Indiana’s most acclaimed organizations including NCAA Hall of Champions, Hoosier Lottery, Horseshoe Casino, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Indiana Tourism, and Indiana Tobacco Prevention & Cessation, to name a few.

Promotus Advertising is known as the foremost authority in public health marketing and is recognized as the premier behavior change marketing firm in Indiana. The firm serves clients locally, regionally, and nationally.

Ashley Scott Martin is a mission driven community builder and her purpose is to connect youth, women, and communities of color to organizations that improve their quality of life. As Founder & CEO of Cerulean Consulting Group, she and her team of multicultural marketers root clients large and small in the principles of both marketing and community – believing wholeheartedly that “we are better together”.

Throughout her career Martin has received several awards that celebrate her leadership and recognize her talent in the field of marketing/communications. For example in October of last year Purdue University recognized her as a Pioneering Woman and in March, Junior Achievement of Central Indiana named her a finalist for one of “Indy’s Best and Brightest” awards.

Outside of work, as a newlywed, Martin enjoys spending time with her husband Carl, their blended family, and their fur baby. Learn more about Martin and Cerulean on their website, http://www.CeruleanConsultingGroup.com.