6 Black Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

Black podcast shows have taken the entertainment industry by storm over the last decade and the growing audio platform sector doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), reported in 2020 that podcasts generated a whopping $842 million in revenue, despite the pandemic causing an unprecedented setback on daily life, Deadline reported. The IAB predicts that podcasts will hit $2B by 2023, and a large chunk of that success is due in part to a soaring number of Black podcast shows that have emerged over the last few years.

There’s a little bit of something for everyone across the diaspora too, whether you’re into solving murder mysteries are looking to get your pop news fix, with the accessibility of platforms like Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, podcasts have made it easy for people to receive a wealth of informational and entertainment content on demand. We’ve been listening to a few shows that might just pique your interest too. Let’s tap into a few Black-centered podcasts that you should be tuning into right now.

Earn Your Leisure

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are the hosts of The Earn Your Leisure podcast, a step-by-step playbook highlighting the successful money moves and careers of established and emerging entrepreneurs. The word “entrepreneur” has become a bit of a social media buzzword over the last year, but these financial educators truly embody the spirit of what it means to build from the ground up.

Bilal and Troy launched Earn Your Leisure in 2019 with a modest following but as their rich and informative content covering everything from stocks, real estate investments, and debt management began to expand, the show’s fanbase skyrocketed to 6,500 subscribers, several months after its debut, Black Enterprise noted.

The two business masterminds have interviewed a number of world-renowned business owners like Mark Cuban, Dame Dash, and Shaquille O’Neal. They also highlight some unconventional ways of building wealth such as starting your own trucking or vending machine business. If you’re looking to leverage your 9 to 5 to create multiple streams of income, Earn Your Leisure is certainly worth a listen. You can also watch the show via Youtube.

Side Hustle Pro

Looking to start a side hustle, but struggling with doubt and fear? Side Hustle Pro hosted by Nicaila Matthews Okome gives you the boost of confidence you need to scale that side hustle from “passion project to profitable business.” What better way to get that courage flowing than to hear a few success stories for women who have dared to take the leap of faith and pursue their side hustle full time.

Okome recently interviewed Blavity’s founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun about how she grew her thriving digital media site that highlights Black Millennials and the intersection of culture.

Small Doses

Inspired by her book Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use, comedian Amanda Seales invites experts across pop culture, music, and literature to hilariously (and sometimes emotionally) examine some of the life lessons she’s learned throughout her career as an award-winning actress, writer, and social media star. Whether she’s diving into the history behind American colloquialisms or hashing out hot takes on politics, Seales strives to enlighten listeners with the truth in a funny and refreshing way. Check out her episode on the Side Effects of White Privilege below with author Layla Saad.

The Are No More Girls On The Internet

Veteran podcaster Bridget Todd takes listeners on a journey as she investigates the complicated digital terrain of the internet and what the experience looks like for marginalized voices who have been at the heart of the technology since its inception. The iHeart Radio series highlights a number of cultural leaders, activists, and artists who are using the internet to fight back against disinformation online.

The show just won a Shorty Award for their episode DISINFORMED.

Whorible Decisions

We can’t post an entire episode of this raunchy pod on our website, but if you’re looking to learn more about the unconventional kinks and sexual desires that exist out there, you’ll feel right at home listening to the Whorible Decisions podcast with hosts Weezy and Mandi. Expect to learn a thing or two about sex clubs and the benefits of living a polyamorous lifestyle. The show is also loaded with sex-education advice that will help you to level up your romance life and be a better partner underneath the sheets too!

The Read

It’s the OG of podcasts! The Read has been around since March 2013, and the show’s hilarious hosts Kid Fury and Crissle have been giving their unfiltered take on a bevy of different topics ranging from hip-hop and pop culture. The podcast stars have invited a number of celebs to join them on the show from Missy Elliot and LeVar Burton to Shaun Ross and radio host Charlamagne Tha God, no star is safe from the duo’s shade-throwing and tea spilling humorous attitude.

6 Black Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now was originally published on newsone.com