Black History Month
HomeBlack History MonthIndianapolis Black History Makers

Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Sampson Levingston

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
BHM: Indianapolis Graphics
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Indy Local Black History makers 2022

Sampson Levingston is an Indiana History Lover from Indianapolis! Sampson, under his platform Through2Eyes, travels the state of Indiana hunting and gathering stories to share. Levingston’s historical videos, which can be found on YouTube and Facebook, have been viewed over 100,000 times!

In June of 2020, Sampson started hosting historical walking tours that he calls, “Walk & Talks”. As of today, Sampson has led over 200 historical walking, biking or trolley tours through his hometown of Indianapolis. Sampson’s tours have gained national attention, including a feature earlier this year on NPR’s All Things Considered.

Meet the 2022 Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s Going
Local Black History
7 photos

Videos
Close