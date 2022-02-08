Ashmac
HomeAshmac

What In The Male Toxicity Is Happening? Future and Kevin Samuels Link

If Future and Kevin Samuels are in the same place, nothing good can come from this. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

In promotion of Future’s new song “Worst Day,” it looks like he stopped to get some wise words from Kevin Samuels.

Here’s why we should be concerned:

Kevin Samuels is a known “dating expert” life coach, and image consultant that’s probably more known for his viral moments professing what a high value woman is. Many see his tactics as problematic (yet comical), not to mention, misogynistic, and toxic. Isn’t it ironic this is who Future is taking some advice from?

Can’t wait to see the rest of the video. Check out this trailer called “Healing Together”

Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
15 photos
Toxic King Future Has “Pray For Her” Trending After Social Media Spat With Brittni Mealy
15 photos

 

Advice , ashmac , ashmacgetsit , counseling , future , Kevin samuels , male toxicity , therapy , this just in , toxic , worst day

Videos
Latest
Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

What In The Male Toxicity Is Happening? Future…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close