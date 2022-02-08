What In The Male Toxicity Is Happening? Future and Kevin Samuels Link

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In promotion of Future’s new song “Worst Day,” it looks like he stopped to get some wise words from Kevin Samuels.

Here’s why we should be concerned:

Kevin Samuels is a known “dating expert” life coach, and image consultant that’s probably more known for his viral moments professing what a high value woman is. Many see his tactics as problematic (yet comical), not to mention, misogynistic, and toxic. Isn’t it ironic this is who Future is taking some advice from?

Can’t wait to see the rest of the video. Check out this trailer called “Healing Together”