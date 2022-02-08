Zendaya Responds to Euphoria Backlash

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ can be difficult to watch due to drug use, abuse, and how it effects the characters’ loved ones. While this show is fictional, it can trigger some feelings and situations that may hit close to home. Season 2 of the hit show did not ease into such topics, yet hit the ground running to the point where it has been facing backlash from viewers, as well as D.A.R.E.

Some of us may remember the National Anti-drug program D.A.R.E (Drug, Abuse, Resistance, Education). Here’s what a rep said about the show..

“Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.” – TMZ

Zendaya shared with Entertainment Weekly ,

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

If anyone is looking for drug prevention, this last episode does that… has me wondering if I need to take Advil for headaches anymore.