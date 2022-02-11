Mary J. Blige Talks New Album, Power Book II, Super Bowl & More!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With a new album, a lead role on Power Book II, and not to mention her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI performance happening this Sunday it’s safe to say that the queen of R&B Mary J. Blige is on fire right now!

She took time from her busy schedule to chop it up with our girl Lore’l of The Morning Hustle and you know we got all the tea we could. Her role in Power Book II as Monet Tejada is so dynamic and close to how we’d imagine Mary might have been back in the day had her life took a different route. When we asked the star if she pulled inspiration from any of her previous life experiences she shared that it was actually her mother who reminded her most of the leading lady. Since her divorce from producer Kendu Issacs in 2018, we haven’t heard much about Mary in these dating streets. When asked when’s the last time someone special has been able to get catch her attention she said, “It’s been a very long time, I’m just so busy and focused on me that I don’t even see it. If it happened, I missed it.”

Although we tried to get an exclusive regarding her upcoming Super Bowl 56 performance during the Pepsi halftime show this Sunday with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar, Mary kept her lips sealed! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

