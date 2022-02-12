Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside a Justin Bieber After-Party

According to TMZ, rapper Kodak Black is being treated after being shot in L.A. outside of an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert. The concert took place in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center. After the show celebrities gathered for an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy.
Celebrities on the guest list included Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Lil Baby, Amber Rose, Hailey and Justin Bieber and many more.
At approximately 2:45 AM, Kodak Black was standing outside of the party with rapper Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out. Allegedly someone in Black’s camp crew got jumped and Black jumped in to help. Shots were fired by an unknown person hitting Black in the leg.
