Erykah Badu Releases Special Edition Underwater P*ssy Incense

Erykah Badu set the stage in the late 1990s as one of the leading voices of her generation, and her sultry vocals and layered lyrics inspired a bevy of artists over the past two decades. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of her classic debut album Baduizm, Badu released an incense appropriately titled Underwater P*ssy, keeping with the theme of her earlier drops.

For those of a certain age, Baduizm was the soundtrack for many a long, hazy night in dorm rooms, house parties, or long sun-soaked drives. The album signified Badu as a major talent in the realms of R&B and Soul, and she gained respect from the Hip-Hop community as the album was replete with Black pride. The album was released on Feb. 11, 1997, and the Underwater P*ssy incense dropped followed suit by dropping late last week.

The product, similar to the delicious Badu P*ssy incense that we’ve had the pleasure of experiencing after a media event last year, is another handcrafted offering from the Badu World Market website which features all manner of merch from the mind of Badu. The package of the latest incense features the work of Jackie Musial.

Check out Erykah Badu’s promo spot for Underwater P*ssy below. Click here to purchase a box.

