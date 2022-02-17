Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner

It’s been a big week. Super Bowl happened in LA and we celebrated the day of Love…well, some of us did. Next, the duo undresses Nelly and Lil Fizz accidentally exposing themselves on social media and the chaos on Instagram. Plus, have you heard of ‘conscious co-parenting’? Lore’l and Eva are gonna break this new term down for you.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Black women are done with Kanye West.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s outfits and shoes to get you ready for the warmer weather.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In…

 22 hours ago
02.27.59
Photos
Close