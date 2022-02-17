Single White Scammers: Our Current Guilty Pleasures Are Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’ & ‘Inventing Anna’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Whether it is the non-scripted documentary, The Tinder Swindler, or the scripted series based upon true events, Inventing Anna, Netflix’s latest shows about White people scamming are our current guilty pleasures. Fans are enamored by the the two series, which follow some of the biggest scammers in the world.

The Tinder Swindler

This non-scripted documentary follows a group of women who were the victims of a dating app based swindler, Simon Leviev. The group band together in an attempt to hunt him down and recover the millions of dollars that were stolen from them. It is a mix of delusion, desire and desperation that allowed one man to flip their lives upside down.

The film, that fans can’t stop ranting and raving about, was released on Feb. 2, 2022 and it is available to stream on Netflix.

Spoiler alert: The tinder swindler is currently on the loose and on the prowl. Leveiv served a short jail sentence in his home country Israel. According to reports, he most recently signed with a Hollywood agent. He hopes to create his own dating show from all of the press surrounding the trending Netflix documentary, which he was not involved in.

Here’s what fans are saying:

Inventing Anna

Meanwhile, the scripted mini drama series, Inventing Anna, follows a similar character. The series based upon a true story follows a journalist as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. Emmy award-winning actress Julia Garner, who is best known for her starring role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, portrays Delvey in the limited series.

Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox and Alexis Floyd also star alongside Garner in the show. Inventing Anna quickly gained notoriety since its release on Feb. 11, 2022 on the streaming platform. There are nine episodes available to stream on Netflix.

No spoilers here, but the story is not new. Fans rush to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series.

Here’s what fans are saying:

What these two shows have in common?

The series’ antagonists, who are the focal points of each true story, share a common theme — scamming. The narrative for many scammer stories we see in the media focuses on Black people, but the true scammers are being revealed right before our eyes. The scammers who have gotten away with this behavior for centuries are not kinfolk. In fact, they are fraudulent criminals like Leveiv and Delvey.

What is scamming?

Simply put, it is when someone effectively pulls off a dishonest scheme aka FRAUD.

Moral of the Story

This is a win for Black History Month, and we are living. Who could be mad at these two for finessing their way into a luxurious lifestyle? Go off. Just leave Black people out of it.

Be sure to stream these two inspiring and ridiculous scammer stories on Netflix.

Single White Scammers: Our Current Guilty Pleasures Are Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’ & ‘Inventing Anna’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: