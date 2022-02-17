Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tremaine Emory of Demin Tears fame is taking his talents to Supreme. The brand has announced him as their newest Creative Director.

As per Gentleman’s Quarterly the designer will now take the realms at the streetwear juggernaut. According to a statement made by the New York City based company to Business Of Fashion, Emory started this week and will work very closely with founder James Jebbia. In this new role Emory will oversee the forthcoming collections starting with the fall winter 2022 drop. BoF also reports that Tremaine will continue to work on his brand Denim Tears simultaneously with Supreme.

Tremaine Emory was born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Queens, New York. The founder and creative director of Denim Tears, Emory is a storyteller with a penchant for fashion, music, and culture. Producing radio shows, podcasts, and envisioning crossovers between contemporary art and creative outlets under No Vacancy Inn, Emory works as a leader of the cultural provocateur. He has worked with the likes of Stüssy, Tom Sachs, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Andre 3000, Theaster Gates, Serge Becker, Converse, Hank Willis Thomas, and Virgil Abloh.

Photo:

Supreme Appoints Tremaine Emory Of Denim Tears As New Creative Director was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: