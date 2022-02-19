Austin City Manager Worried Police Indictments Will Increase Officer ‘Anxiety’

An Austin city official expressed more concern for officers being held accountable for brutality during 2020 protests than the people injured by heavy-handed police action. Austin Chronicle staff writer Austin Sanders tweeted Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s statement in response to the indictment of 19 police officers.
“We wish that there had been no injuries during the May 2020 protests, and the City is taking responsibility to compensate those who were injured due to actions of police officers,” Cronk said. “However, any indictments will heighten the anxiety of our officers and will impact the staffing shortages we are experiencing.”
He also expressed disappointment at the situation but said officers shouldn’t face criminal indictments while working under “very difficult circumstances.” Cronk’s statement suggests officer morale should come before accountability.
According to Austin’s NPR station, police shot protestors with an ammunition mixture containing “lead pellets and can kill or seriously injure at close range.” Another description of the “less-lethal” rounds described them as shotgun shells with lead or plastic pellets. Two men shot during the protest have been offered a $10 million settlement.
Not sure Anthony Evans and Justin Howell and their families agree with Cronk’s “disappointment.” In an interview several days after his injury, Evans described trying to leave a protest on May 31, 2020, with his hands up before he was shot in the face. Under the settlement offered, Evans would receive $2 million.
Howell will receive $8 million under the proposed settlement. News reports indicate he was a student at Texas State University at the time of his injury. The San Antonio Current reported Howell had brain damage and skull fractures as a result.
Protesting police doesn’t mean people should be exposed to violence. Settlements can only compensate people but so much when the same officers return to the streets without repercussions. The outlet noted that video during the protest showed officers continuing to fire on protesters who tried to carry Howell out of harm’s way. (Read the full article here).
The Austin Chronicle reported in April 2021 that payments for police settlements come from the city’s general fund. Strange how police morale is never impacted by large settlements paid with taxpayer dollars.
In Austin, the city council hires the city manager, not elected by voters. According to his biography, Cronk previously worked as the city coordinator for Minneapolis, a city that has been at the epicenter of demands for police accountability.
CBS Austin reported several groups drafted a letter, including the ACLU of Texas and the Justice Coalition, demanding Cronk apologize to the Travis County District Attorney and spend his efforts addressing “the many shortcomings in Austin’s oversight and accountability for police conduct.”
Austin Justice Coalition’s policy director Chris Harris told CBS Austin that Cronk’s comments were a part of a broader cultural issue.
“Comments yesterday from the city manager and police chief that they were disappointed in these indictments speaks to broader cultural issue, one where police believe and rightfully so, that they have impunity for misconduct because literally the people that are supposed to hold them accountable don’t think accountability is important,” Harris said. (Read the full article here).
2 blocks from my childhood home: Murderous @MinneapolisPD has disproportionately vulnerable black and brown ppl out here protesting despite COVID-19 bc they murdered #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/kYXtJOpX1k— Makeena (@keenadaqueena) May 26, 2020
(Video taken at 5:45pm but wouldn't upload due to service issues).— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020
Sound of motorcycles revving sends crowd at George Floyd protest running, many confused or scared by what's happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of protest/march.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5
At least several hundred people have filled the streets outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd. March starting now. pic.twitter.com/Mx2k3eV0ad— Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 26, 2020
Marching to third precinct for #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/6KBbEul5UH— Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 26, 2020
Trey Pollard, man speaking in the mic, asks everyone to stay 6ft apart, asks this be a peaceful protest. He also said he and other community activists spoke directly to MPD Chief Arradondo this morning, asking them to fire all the officers involved in George Floyd's arrest.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/RUOSf7A5MS— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020
@chancetherapper @JaymalGreen and others are in a solidarity protest with those in Minneapolis and elsewhere over george floyd dying after a now fired minneapolis officer put his knee on his kneck for several mins. floyd can be heard saying i cant breath. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7tF5TygFRd— Erik Runge (@WGNErik) May 26, 2020
#BREAKING Very large protest happening right now in downtown Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd - who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest #7News pic.twitter.com/id53cIVU5T— Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) May 26, 2020
Video- pic.twitter.com/5bert02z8Z— Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 26, 2020
Our stream is now stable from Minneapolis protest about yesterday’s police killing of George Floyd. Watch with us on periscope: https://t.co/SoTevRycPu— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 26, 2020
Huge protests in Minneapolis right now in response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/zsy1yg5t5F— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) May 26, 2020
People are protesting outside the Minneapolis police precinct on Lake street over the killing of George Floyd, while cars are driving by honking in solidarity.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/x0QTiSFidP— Sam Jones (@PhotojournSam) May 26, 2020
After the death of George Floyd, people are beginning to block off the intersection at Chicago and 38th in South Minneapolis. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Wkb4LCvKb4— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Crowds are building at 38th and Chicago, as anger continues to grow over the death of George Floyd. Organizers planned a 5 p.m. demonstration but people have been here for hours already. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ws7Uuf7CDq— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Estimated more than 1,000 people on the street at 38th and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis right now. pic.twitter.com/f6Tds6Nn0r— bengarvin (@bengarvin) May 26, 2020
Chants of “Keep The Peace!” break out as a Metro Transit supervisor car arrives on scene near the George Floyd demonstrations. Organizers are urging calm. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/gBe5Jb7dVN— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 26, 2020
Protesters are now gathering & have blocked an intersection near the site where George Floyd died after being detained until death by the four Minneapolis police officers that have since been fired.— ∼Marietta (@ThisIsMarietta) May 26, 2020
George begged for his mom right before he died.💔#RIPGeorgeFloyd#icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/4yMoXu7nKl
BREAKING: @chancetherapper joins community activists protesting the death of #GeorgeLloyd in the custody of MN police @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/uFBWptqJ4s— Karen Jordan (@KarenJordanABC7) May 26, 2020
Protest underway here in Minneapolis after a man died while pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis Police officer. pic.twitter.com/teUkCXDVUp— George Mallet (@georgemallet) May 26, 2020
Protest getting underway in Minneapolis after a black man died while being arrested here. I’m live beginning on @KIMTNews3 at 4. pic.twitter.com/OoCp0IIgc0— George Mallet (@georgemallet) May 26, 2020
Austin City Manager Worried Police Indictments Will Increase Officer ‘Anxiety’ was originally published on newsone.com