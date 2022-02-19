From launching a haircare brand to creating her own fashion line, actress and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union has expanded her repertoire far beyond the entertainment industry. For her next venture, she’s stepping into sports ownership. According to ESPN, Union and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade are now part-owners of the Angel City FC professional women’s soccer team.
Founded in 2020, the soccer franchise—slated to make its debut this year—has a mission rooted in changing the narrative surrounding diversity in sports ownership. The team’s last round of financing included investments from Union and her daughter, songstress Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler, Olympic Gold Medalist and former gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East and former monk and life coach Jay Shetty. The business move is historic as Kaavia is now the youngest team owner in pro sports.
Julie Uhrman, Founder and President of the ACFC, says she’s excited to expand the ownership group with individuals who collectively share a passion for advancing and elevating women’s sports. “They are an incredibly diverse group of individuals whose life and work align with the mission of our club,” she shared in a statement. “Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game. This group joins our incredibly active and passionate roster of founding investors, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are part of the Angel City family.”
Gabrielle and Kaavia are amongst a few mother-daughter duos to invest in soccer teams. In 2020, WNBA star Candace Parker and her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams invested in the Angel City team. Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. are also ACFC investors.
Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Kaavia Become Owners Of Pro Soccer Team was originally published on newsone.com