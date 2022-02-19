Celebrity News
Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Goals On Instagram In An All-Black Gucci Look

Ashanti took to Instagram to serve us fashionable vibes in an all-black Gucci look.

2021 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ashanti took to Instagram to serve us fashionable vibes and we’re here for it!

Earlier today, the songstress took to the social platform to show off her all-black Gucci ensemble including a black fishnet Tulle top retailing for $1,500 and all-black leather leggings. She paired the look with black leather Gucci boots that retailed for $1,800 and accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry, only wearing oversized hoop earrings and dark sunglasses to set the entire look off. As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a slicked-back style, rocking her wavy strands straight down and curly as it draped across her shoulders in a bob-like style.

“Sex and the City 🖤@thetimenewyork” she captioned the IG photo. Check it out below!

 

But this wasn’t the only time that Ashanti served fashionable looks on Instagram! Just a few weeks ago, the songstress was the topic of conversation when she stepped out in a metallic gold Alexander McQueen pantsuit, Celine shoes, BP Jewelry, and a cascading jumbo braid as styled by Timb. For this look, the fashionable performer donned the ensemble to guest host I Can See Your Voice on FOX, where she served face and body in the jaw-dropping look.

Check it out below!

Ashanti can do no wrong when it comes to serving LEWKS!

Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Goals On Instagram In An All-Black Gucci Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

