Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

Be Nimble announces Pardi Gras line-up; Indiana Black Caucus gives Statehouse update

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor joins us with a Statehouse Update on what bill she and her fellow members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are trying to pass or stop from becoming law.

Then, King Ro Conley and Rev. Richard Hunter give us a preview of “Compounding the Dream” an event that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and Black History Month. The event is Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 6PM, at Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembley-Indy, 3969 Meadows Dr, Indpls, IN, 46205.

May be an image of text that says 'PVRDI Event Line-Up Tuesday, February 22th- Sunday, February 27th, 2022 02.22 "PTCH" MELON 02.23 "FOOD" CHALICE LOCATION: The dominatatho 02.24| "DRCT" E-COM LOCATION: The Amp RETAIL 16Tech 6p-8p 02.25| "MSIC" RNBHOUSEPARTY "FNWL" Return ouseparty With version LOCATION: Industry 828 6p-10p LOCATION: Pan Am Pavilion 7p 12p inits5t 02.26| "PVRDI"| CROWN celebrates 02.27 "BRNCH" RECAP match. ucan't eaddown." LOCATION: The Pan-Am Pavilion 8p-1p owned LOCATION: Michael's Soul Kitchen 12p 4p'Plus, Jeff Williams of Be Nimble joins us with a preview of Pardi Week. Find out more we WeLikeToPardi.com.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
59 photos
Videos
Latest
Open Lines with Cameron Ridle

Be Nimble announces Pardi Gras line-up; Indiana Black…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close