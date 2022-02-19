Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, also known as Ye, isn’t having the best of years as he’s embroiled in a battle to win his family back while feuding with old friends and rumored beaus. Adding to this, the Chicago superstar might face battery charges after West allegedly punched a fan in downtown Los Angeles.

TMZ, which initially broke the news of an incident between West and the fan back in January, adds to its reporting stating that the Los Angeles Police Department may have enough evidence to move forward with a charge of battery. For those unaware, West was near the Soho Warehouse in DTLA when a fan seeking an autograph approached him. Video and photos of the moment show West yelling at the fan, and another image shows the fan laying on the ground as if he were assaulted.

If there is any worry from Ye or his camp, it certainly isn’t reflected in his recent Instagram posts. Along with boasting about millions of dollars in sales of his second-generation Stem Player device where the Donda 2 album will exclusively live, Ye also shared a tweet from the @HipHopByTheNumbers Twitter account listing people Ye has issues with. In his typical fashion, Ye corrects the tweet by adding more names to the lengthy list of those he opposes.

From IG:

Come on guys… This list is twice as long You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJzrTPO6vQ/

Ye also personally addressed TMZ in the following Instagram post, which can be viewed below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJ03afjgEc/

When news on the battery case develops, we’ll be sure to report it.

—

Photo: Getty

LAPD Going Forward With Kanye West Battery Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: