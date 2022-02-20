Savannah James Is Our Fashion Goals In Her Latest IG Pic

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James took to Instagram yesterday to gave us major fashion goals and we’re here for it!

The beauty looked stunning as she rocked a grey and blue plaid print suit with a matching shirt underneath. She paired the look with white pointed-toe pumps and a matching white mini handbag. She wore her golden blonde locs in a deeply curled hairstyle that was parted over to one size to frame the side of her face and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a few bracelets on her wrists and stud earrings in her ears.

Taking to Instagram, the wife and mother of three shared the look to her page for her 1.7 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo “Keeping it and poppin’ s%$& ”

Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the gorgeous fashionista as many of her followers flooded the beauty’s Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “BISH. YOU. FINE. ” one follower wrote while another said, “Pressure! ” and another wrote, “When ressure Is Applyed A Diamond Surfaces .”

We’re loving this fashionable ensemble on the trendy queen! Beauties, what do you think of Savannah’s look?

