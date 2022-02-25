Viral TikToker Explains Ukraine Vs. Russia, Megan Vs. Tory Lanez & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you don’t know @Iamlegallyhype get to know her because this law student is on a mission to inform Generation Z and beyond about what’s going on with the world we live in! You might recognize her from TikTok after going viral for her break down regarding the Russia vs. Ukraine global conflict.

Because A.B. leaves the legal jargon at the office, fans are flocking to her page to hear her down-to-earth breakdown of the news and all things legal. Headkrack and Lore’l tapped in with her to learn how she got her start, the continued effort to fight for her brothers freedom who she says was unlawfully convicted at the age of 15-years-old, and what’s next for her. Watch the full interview and follow her on TikTok for more.

