Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a Barbie pink look recently that we absolutely love!

The R&B queen was spotted hitting the streets over the weekend in pink Paris Texas knee-high boots and a matching pink Barbie x Balmain puffer jacket. Retailing for $3,795, the Barbie x Balmain puffer jacket is part of Balmain’s new capsule collection with Barbie as the brands have teamed up to “embark on a distinctly multicultural, inclusive and always joy-filled adventure,” as explained by Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing on the brand’s website. The limited-edition collection features “a lot of pink which is synonymous with the brand and perfectly aligns with the modern Balmain Army’s bold spirit, and the familiar Balmain’s signatures like the House’s iconic marinière and its mesmerizing labyrinth pattern, this limited-edition Balmain x Barbie capsule collection is the perfect match of fashion and toy industry heritages.”

Leave it up to Mary J Blige to wear the capsule collection to perfection, pairing the look with jeans, gold shades, and gold jewelry for a casual slay. She wore her golden blonde locs in a messy updo and looked super fly as she strutted her stuff on the streets. She took to Instagram to show off the comfy look, posting an IG Reel of herself exiting a black SUV as she prepared for a night out all to the soundtrack of her own song, “Rent Money” with Dave East. Check it out below.

“It’s the pink boots for me ,” one of Mary’s 5.9 million Instagram followers commented on the high fashion look while another said, “Mary Please come out with a line of boots !! The boots you wear are always ,” and another wrote, “It’s the walk for me QUEEN .”

Beauties, would you splurge on the Barbie X Balmain collection?

Don’t miss…

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Mary J. Blige Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In A Barbie X Balmain Puffer Coat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: